Sitka High Lady Wolves, 3A Basketball State Runner Up, 2022. (SHS photo)

The Barrow Lady Whalers edged past the Sitka Lady Wolves to claim the state 3A Girls Basketball Championship in Anchorage on Saturday (3-27-22).

The 51-46 win for the Whalers was only the second loss for the Lady Wolves the entire season. Their previous loss was also to Barrow, during a weekend series in early February, when the two teams each won a game.

The Lady Whalers were 17-and-6 over the course of the season.

Saturday’s championship game belonged to Barrow from the start. The Lady Whalers jumped out to an 8-point lead. Sitka trailed most of the way into the fourth quarter, when the Lady Wolves’ offense roared back to life, outscoring Barrow 17-11, but it wasn’t enough, and the Lady Whalers took the win and the 3A title.

The top scorer for Sitka was Ava Brady with 16 points, followed by Chloe Morrison with 10, and Maitlin Young with nine.

On the boy’s side of the state tournament, the Mt. Edgecumbe Braves overcame a first round loss to Houston, to eventually win the Consolation Bracket and claim 4th place overall.

Kaison Herrman was the top scorer for the Braves with 17 points, in their 63-60 win over Barrow in the consolation final.

The top boys team in 3A this year was Nome, who defeated Grace Christian in the title game, 49-47.

(WEB: Note: While Barrow is still usage for the high school in the Alaska School Activities Association, the name of the community itself has been Utqiaġvik since 2016.)