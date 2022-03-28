Marine geologist Dr. Gary Greene is in Sitka as part of his duties coordinating a project that has mapped in detail the Queen Charlotte Fault, specifically looking at the geometry of the fault, displaced seamounts, and implications for earthquake and tsunami hazards for coastal Alaska and communities like Sitka. The full schedule of his presentations can be found online at the Sitka Science Center.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Quiet Drive – running now: ending 4/3/2022
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ended 4/8/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 4/4/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 10/21/2020
Quiet Drive – ended 4/5/2020