Sitka Schools Superintendent Frank Hauser has been named one of three finalists for the superintendent’s job in Anchorage.

Hauser has been superintendent in Sitka for one academic year. Prior to coming to Sitka, he spent most of his professional career in the Anchorage school system, most recently as principal of Service High School.

Frank Hauser, during his job interview for the Superintendent of Sitka Schools, in the spring of 2021.

In his application for the top job in Anchorage, Hauser wrote, “The Anchorage School District was my home for over two decades, and I care deeply about the students, parents, families, and staff in the district. I have strong ties to ASD and would be honored to serve as superintendent… .”

In a statement, the Sitka School Board said that Hauser had been transparent about applying for the Anchorage job, and “although we are saddened at the thought of him leaving our district, we are supportive of his professional endeavors.”

The other two finalists for Anchorage superintendent are Dr. Jharett Bryantt, of Houston, Texas, and Dr. Mathew Neal, currently a superintendent in Woodland Park, Colorado.

The Sitka School Board spent a year searching for a candidate to replace Dr. Mary Wegner, who left the district at the end of the school year in 2020. The board hired John Holst to serve as an interim superintendent for the entire 2020-2021 school year, while the district managed the COVID pandemic. Frank Hauser took over as superintendent at the end of June, 2021.