SEARHC is inviting participants to join in a physical activity campaign in April 2022. “Move for a Cause” is a four-week fitness program with prizes. Running from April 1-29, it’s meant to help foster a community of people who want to enhance their individual fitness, while simultaneously generating a donation to Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL).

SEARHC health educator Doug Osborne joined KCAW’s Becky Meiers to discuss the program. Listen here:

