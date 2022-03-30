

At least 5700 tons of herring have been caught so far, in this year’s Sitka Sound Sac Roe herring fishery.



The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says that estimate accounts for all fishing through Monday. The fishery opened for three hours on Tuesday, but as of press time estimates for Tuesday’s catch were not available.



During aerial surveys on Tuesday, state fisheries biologists observed just over one mile of spawn concentrated in Hayward Strait, and around Middle and Crow Islands. Surveyors reported that active spawning had slowed along the Kruzof shoreline, but had expanded slightly to new areas, including near Crow Pass.