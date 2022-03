AC Lakeside Grocery will host a barbecue fundraiser for the Sitka Homeless Coalition from 11:30 am to 3 pm in the parking lot. The proceeds will benefit cabin construction for the organization’s community cabin project. Organizers Julia Smith and Kathy Ingallinera joined KCAW’s Katherine Rose to discuss the fundraiser and progress toward developing a cabin community for unhoused Sitkans. Listen here:

