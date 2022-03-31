The Friends of Sheldon Jackson Museum is holding its annual Silent Auction in support of its Native Artist Residency Program, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Unitarian Universalist Hall (parking in rear of building). Friends president Rosemary Carlton and staff member Laura Bennett discuss the program, and its importance to the Sheldon Jackson Museum.
