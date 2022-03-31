The Native Artist Residency Program at the Sheldon Jackson Museum began as a demonstrator program in the 1990s. Now, artists from all over the state remain in residence at the institution, studying, demonstrating, and giving programs. (KCAW Photo/Enrique Pérez de la Rosa)

The Friends of Sheldon Jackson Museum is holding its annual Silent Auction in support of its Native Artist Residency Program, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Unitarian Universalist Hall (parking in rear of building). Friends president Rosemary Carlton and staff member Laura Bennett discuss the program, and its importance to the Sheldon Jackson Museum.