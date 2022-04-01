The image taken by the 46084 Cape Edgecumbe weather buoy’s webcam at sunrise on March 31, 2022. (NOAA Image)

After a “lionish” month of stormy weather, with strong gales and high seas occasionally topping 20 feet, the last day of March 2022, dawned quite peacefully off the coast of Southeast Alaska near Sitka. The 86084 Cape Edgecumbe weather buoy automatically captured this image at sunrise on March 31. The buoy is moored approximately 20 miles west of Necker Bay, and is an essential resource for the Southeast fishing fleet, and recreational vessels alike.