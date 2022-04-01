Los Angeles-based pianist Misaki Saito will perform a recital of Debussy, Mozart, and modern composers 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7 at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Saito, who recently completed her doctorate at USC, is a resident artist at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp, and an instructor in piano during the summer sessions of the camp. Saito and SFAC’s Kenley Jackson join KCAW’s Robert Woolsey