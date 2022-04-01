Los Angeles-based pianist Misaki Saito will perform a recital of Debussy, Mozart, and modern composers 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7 at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Saito, who recently completed her doctorate at USC, is a resident artist at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp, and an instructor in piano during the summer sessions of the camp. Saito and SFAC’s Kenley Jackson join KCAW’s Robert Woolsey
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Quiet Drive – running now: ending 4/3/2022
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ended 4/8/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 4/4/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 10/21/2020
Quiet Drive – ended 4/5/2020