Sitka High School’s 2022 Alaska Mock Trial champions pose for a photo in the Alaska Supreme Court. From left: Howard Wayne – coach, Kelcey Simic, Mohammed Alnayhoum, Arman Mkrtchyan, Warren White, Jamison Dunn, Logan Kluting, Darby Osborne, Felix Meyers, Judge Jude Pate (who assisted with team scrimmages), Sharon Shabon, Zoe Trafton, Sally Everson, Al Staumont – Coach (not pictured: Isabelle Schmetzer). (SHS photo)

Sitka High has won the state Mock Trial tournament — again! Sitka High sent two mock trial teams to Anchorage to compete in the 33rd Annual High School Mock Trial Competition, April 1-2, 20200. Schools participating included West Anchorage, Steller High Anchorage and West Valley Fairbanks. Sitka’s Team 1 was undefeated in the round-robin format tournament, and met West Anchorage in the final. Sitka won a unanimous decision from the panel of three real-life court judges.

A Sitka High team, under the direction of Coach Howard Wayne, has won the Alaska Mock Trial Competition five times in the last 12 years. Read previous reporting about Sitka Mock Trial.