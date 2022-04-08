Sitka High has won the state Mock Trial tournament — again! Sitka High sent two mock trial teams to Anchorage to compete in the 33rd Annual High School Mock Trial Competition, April 1-2, 20200. Schools participating included West Anchorage, Steller High Anchorage and West Valley Fairbanks. Sitka’s Team 1 was undefeated in the round-robin format tournament, and met West Anchorage in the final. Sitka won a unanimous decision from the panel of three real-life court judges.
A Sitka High team, under the direction of Coach Howard Wayne, has won the Alaska Mock Trial Competition five times in the last 12 years. Read previous reporting about Sitka Mock Trial.