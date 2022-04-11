The Sitka Sound Sac Roe Herring Fishery closed for the season on Sunday, after catching more than 26,000 tons of herring- the largest on record for the fishery.



Seiners fished nearly every day for over two weeks, and beginning on April 6, the fishery was open daily, finally closing at 6 p.m. on April 10. Over that time, the commercial fleet harvested more than half of the record guideline harvest level set by the state Department of Fish and Game.

Fish and Game Staff continued to spot herring spawn during aerial surveys on Sunday. In a release on Sunday evening, they reported active spawning around the Signiaka Islands, Long Island, Povorotni Point, Redoubt Bay, Hot Springs Bay, Big Bay, Presidents Bay and between First and Second Narrows. To date (4-11-22), they’ve observed 73 miles of herring spawn in and around Sitka.