When the Sitka Assembly met last night (4-12-22), it approved the sale and purchase agreement of the former Sitka Community Hospital building and land to the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) for over $8.25 million.

SEARHC bought the Sitka Community Hospital business, but not the building, in 2019. That agreement included leasing the property from the city for five years to house its long term care unit. The consortium signaled interest in purchasing the building in late 2020.

In 2021, the assembly decided to give Sitka voters a chance to weigh in on the sale with an advisory vote on the municipal election ballot. The result– roughly two-thirds of voters cast their ballots in favor of selling the land and building to SEARHC. Then, in October, the former Assembly authorized that sale on a six to one vote.

Purchasing the property is the first step in a $38 million dollar remodel project. SEARHC plans to expand its long term care unit in the existing building, and build a multi-family residential building with 28 apartments.