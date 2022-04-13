Organizers Kay Kreiss, Toby Cambell, Barb Bingham, and Kent Barkhau joined KCAW’s Meredith Redick on Monday (4-11-22) to talk about a new project called “Transition Sitka.” Transition Sitka is following a model that was pioneered by Rob Hopkins of Totnes in Devon, England, to consider life after fossil fuels. The group has scheduled a number of film screenings to raise awareness about the issue. Listen to their conversation here:

