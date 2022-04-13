Julie Schram, Sitka Sound Science Center Scientist in Residency Fellow, April 2022.

Sitka Sound Science Center’s Scientist in Residency Fellow (SIRF) for the month of April is Julie Schram. Schram recently joined the UAS Natural Science department as an Assistant Professor of Animal Physiology after finishing a Postdoctoral Fellowship with the Coastal Trophic Ecology Lab at the University of Oregon. She and SSSC’s Alex McCarrel discuss her plans for the month (see her public program schedule), and her research projects that utilize fatty acids (the building blocks of lipids) to better understand invertebrate feeding ecology. Her first program — Learn to Knit Sea Critters Workshop — is 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 15 at the Sitka Sound Science Center.