The 2022 Yaaw Koo.eex’ (Herring Ceremony) will be held in Harrigan Centennial Hall.

Chandler O’Connell and Louise Brady discuss the Yaaw Koo.eex’ (Herring Ceremony) beginning 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at Harrigan Centennial Hall, as well as associated events, such as facilitated talking circles, that are happening April 14 and 15.