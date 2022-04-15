(Image courtesy of the Sitka Fine Arts Camp)

Matilda is a brilliant little girl, who also happens to possess telekinetic powers. The heroine from the classic Roald Dahl novel comes to life on the stage next weekend in Sitka.



Young Performers Theater director Zeke Blackwell joined KCAW’s Meredith Redick in the studio to discuss the show, happening April 22-24 at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Listen to their conversation here:

