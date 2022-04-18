A grand Jury in Sitka has indicted a man on six felony weapons and drug charges, for allegedly possessing around $150,000 dollars worth of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

On March 18, Sitka police officer Richard Meunier was called to the Sitka Rocky Gutierrez Airport by a TSA agent who says he’d discovered an undeclared pistol in 44-year-old William Scott Noel’s luggage. Authorities say Noel had several felony offenses on his record, including weapons charges, making it illegal for him to possess a concealed firearm.



Several weeks later, on April 8, Sitka Police arrested Noel at the Super 8 motel and charged him for illegal firearms possession. Officer Meunier obtained a search warrant after he says he found evidence of narcotics in Noel’s hotel room during the arrest.



During the search of Noel’s room and vehicle, police say they seized a handgun, a rifle, approximately 180 fentanyl pills, over 216 grams of methamphetamine and 116 grams of heroin. Police estimate the street value of the narcotics at 148,400.

On April 14, Noel was indicted by a grand jury on six felony drug and weapons charges– including two counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree and one in the third degree, as well as one count of misconduct involving weapons in the second degree, and two in the third degree.

Noel is being held at the Sitka jail on $125,000 bail.



Also on April 14, the Sitka Grand Jury also indicted 25-year-old Alex Michael Ireland on one felony count of misconduct involving a weapon in the third degree.