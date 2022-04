In April and May, Sitka Counseling will host two career readiness workshops– a free service provided to Sitkans of all ages looking to further their professional development. Prevention Coordinator Grace Dean joined KCAW’s Katherine Rose to discuss the program, which will provide everything from guidance on resumes and interviews, to clothing vouchers for interview attire. Listen here:

The next career readiness workshop is this Friday, April 22, from 12-2 at Harrigan Centennial Hall.