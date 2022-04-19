Kaeden Skultka, Alexander Allison and members of the Blatchley Chess Club join KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discus the upcoming Spring tournament. This will be the first tournament since 2019 and is open to the public. Historically the tournament has been exclusively for school aged kids, but this year there will also include an adult tournament for the first time. Listen Below:

The Sitka Chess Spring Tournament will held 4 p.m. Wednesday , April 27 at the Sitka Public Library. The last day to register is tomorrow, April 20.