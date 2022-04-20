From the archive: Young Sitkans and their parents marched down Lincoln Street Friday, from Totem Square to the Sitka Sound Science Center, in commemoration of Earth Day. (KCAW 2019 photo/Enrique Pérez de la Rosa)

The 21st annual Parade of Species will be in-person and open to all this year, after being scaled back for the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic. Emily Pound and Drew Roseman of the Sitka Conservation Society joined KCAW’s Katherine Rose to discuss the parade and other upcoming 4-H events, happening this Friday, April 22 at 3:30 p.m. Listen here:

The parade will begin at 3:30 at Totem Square, and will end on the Sitka Fine Arts Camp campus, where costume awards will be presented. Masks are required.