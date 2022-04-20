The 21st annual Parade of Species will be in-person and open to all this year, after being scaled back for the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic. Emily Pound and Drew Roseman of the Sitka Conservation Society joined KCAW’s Katherine Rose to discuss the parade and other upcoming 4-H events, happening this Friday, April 22 at 3:30 p.m. Listen here:
The parade will begin at 3:30 at Totem Square, and will end on the Sitka Fine Arts Camp campus, where costume awards will be presented. Masks are required.