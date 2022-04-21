This sow with white-tipped ears was one of 14 bears destroyed in Sitka in 2021. The Bear Task Force is looking for ways to bring down the death toll, primarily by changing the way Sitkans manage garbage. (Photo Shk’awulyéil Ralph Brady)

The Sitka Bear Task Force is reconvening to gather ideas for addressing Sitka’s bear issues proactively. Assembly liaison Crystal Duncan and ADF&G biologist Steve Bethune (who advises the task force) discuss the group’s mission and goals, strategies for living successfully with bears, and aspects of habitat biology which make garbage management a more effective solution than killing the animals. The first meeting is noon, Thursday, April 21, in Harrigan Centennial Hall. The public is welcome to attend.