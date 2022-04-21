The Sitka Bear Task Force is reconvening to gather ideas for addressing Sitka’s bear issues proactively. Assembly liaison Crystal Duncan and ADF&G biologist Steve Bethune (who advises the task force) discuss the group’s mission and goals, strategies for living successfully with bears, and aspects of habitat biology which make garbage management a more effective solution than killing the animals. The first meeting is noon, Thursday, April 21, in Harrigan Centennial Hall. The public is welcome to attend.
