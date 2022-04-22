The 21st annual Parade of Species took place this Friday in downtown Sitka, and was open to the public for the first time in two years. The event, which is hosted by the Sitka Conservation Society encourages Sitkans to dress as their favorite plants, animals and bugs in observance of Earth Day. Many sported silly hats, animal onesies, or hand crafted costumes as they paraded from downtown Sitka’s Lincoln street to the Sitka Fine Arts Campus.
