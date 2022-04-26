When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (4-26-22), it will consider funding repairs to a section of the Sitka Cross Trail, which was damaged by a landslide earlier this year.



In late January, a section of the Sitka Cross Trail between Kramer Avenue and Cascade Creek was washed out during a heavy rain event, rendering it unpassable.



According to a memo from Public Works Director Michael Harmon, repairing the washed out section of the Cross Trail will cost around $30,000. The city plans to hire Troy’s Excavation to do the work, and have set a deadline of June 15 to complete the repairs.

In other business, the assembly will consider asking the Health Needs and Human Services Commission and Police Commission to investigate snow removal improvements in Sitka, and make recommendations. It may also ask the Health Needs and Human Services Commission to provide recommendations on how to improve local childcare availability.

Read the full assembly meeting agenda here

The Sitka Assembly meets tonight at 6 p.m. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.