Heather Bauscher joins KCAW’s Peter Apathy, to discuss the upcoming Sitka Fish and Game Advisory Committee happening this Wednesday, April 27 at 6pm, via Zoom . Advisory committees are local groups that meet to discuss fishing and wildlife issues and to provide recommendations to Alaska Board of Fisheries and Alaska Board of Game. On the agenda will be a report on Board of Fisheries Southeast Regional Meeting which happened this past March in Anchorage, and a discussion of potential Board of Game Proposals for submission to Southeast Region meeting (Proposals due April 29th). The member election is also this Wednesday with seven seats open, including Longline, Power Troll, Conservation, At Large, Guide, Shellfish, and Alternate. Listen Below:

The zoom link can be found on the KCAW community calendar. For further information and questions, contact Heather Bauscher, Chair, heatherbauscher@gmail.com, John Murray, Vice Chair, jmfish3@gmail.com or Annie Bartholomew at the Department of Fish & Game.