Ellie Lo Re, youth and wellness programs coordinator at Sitka Counseling, and Loyd Platson, the director of the Prevention Department of Sitka Counseling join KCAW’s Peter Apathy to discuss DEA national Drug Take Back day. They will be outside the Sitka Public Library this Saturday April 30, from 10 am-2pm offering free disposal of all unwanted and unused medications. Listen Below:

For more information call 7473636.