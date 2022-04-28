The opening reception for Sitka Public Library Art Exhibition’s Re-Emergence exhibit featuring works by ten local artists is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 29. Sarah Lawrie and Margie Steward and Jessica Ieremia joined KCAW’s Peter Apathy to discuss the upcoming event. Listen here:



Wine and light fare are served and those under age 21 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or spouse of age. The exhibit remains through Thursday, May 26, and 20% of proceeds from sales go to the Library Endowment Fund. For more information call 907-747-4020.