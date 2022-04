Sitka Cirque’s Teal Belz and Frances Donohoe along with two visiting aerial artists join KCAW’s Peter Apathy to discuss the closing weekend of Cirque’s production of Alice in Wonderland. There will be two showings this Saturday (April 30) and Sunday (May 1) at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Listen Below:

