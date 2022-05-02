May is National Bike Month. (KCAW photo/Ed Ronco)

Doug Osborne, Amy Ainslie, and Ben Hughey join KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to talk about the Walk, Bike, Win program which will get started this summer and go through September. The program aims to reduce downtown congestion and improve the quality of life in Sitka for residents and visitors alike by encouraging people to commute by bike or on foot. Prizes will be offered for those who participate. Listen Below:

For more information on the program and how to register, visit the Sitka Trail Works website.