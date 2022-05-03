The Sitka Fire Department helped some stranded hot tub soakers get back to Tom Young Cabin on Monday night (5-2-22).

A group of people had traveled by water taxi to the city-owned cabin to spend the night and soak at Goddard Hot Springs, around 16 miles south of Sitka.



The hot springs are located just southeast of the cabin– around 1500 feet across Hot Springs Bay. The campers took two kayaks with them, and were making trips towing small groups over to the hot tubs.



Fire Chief Craig Warren says the wind kicked up later in the day, and they weren’t able to get both boats back to the cabin- leaving the group split, with some at the cabin and some stuck at the hot springs. They called for the fire department’s assistance around 5:30 p.m. Three volunteers responded, and boated seven people back to the cabin for the evening. No injuries were reported.