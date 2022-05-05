The state department of health reported 69 new coronavirus cases in Sitka over the last week.



Sitka began seeing an uptick in cases in mid-April. The new cases span from April 26, to May 3. There was a slight decrease in the number of cases from the week prior, but the weekly case rate is still higher than case counts reported throughout March.



No new hospitalizations were reported by the state. Today (5-5-22), the Centers for Disease Control reported that Sitka’s risk level remains at “medium.” To date, 2640 coronavirus cases have been reported in Sitka, 29 hospitalizations, and six deaths.

Earlier this week, the CDC updated its travel guidance, recommending that everyone two years or older continue to wear properly fitting masks in areas of public transportation, like planes, trains, and buses. But the federal government is no longer requiring masks on public transit, as a result of a court order issued on April 18.