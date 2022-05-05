Sitka Chamber and Visit Sitka executive director Rachel Roy joins us to discuss the Summer Expo planned from 3-6 p.m. on May 6 at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Roy encourages all businesses to send employees to learn about events and activities for summer visitors. Later in the evening on May 6, there will be an open house at the Sitka Sound Cruise Ship Terminal. Listen here to learn more:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Airlines Drawing – running now, ending 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ended 4/8/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 4/4/2021