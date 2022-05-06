On May 6, Bethel Native Corporation will sponsor a Candidate Forum for four of the candidates running in the U.S. House Special Election. Emil Notti, Mary Peltola, Tara Sweeney, and Sarah Palin will answer questions about rural issues.

UPDATE: Due to flight delays, the event will run from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Long House Hotel in Bethel, and is open to the public.

Click here to go to the KYUK homepage, then click the play button on the top left corner to listen to the livestream of the event.



