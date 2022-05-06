The graduating class of 2022 listens to classmate, Mia Anderson introduce guest speaker, Principal Bernie Gurule (Tash Kimmell/KCAW)

68 Mt. Edgecumbe High School seniors celebrated their graduation Thursday morning (5-5-22) in the high school’s BJ McGillis Field House. The event kicked off with a heartfelt speech from guest speaker Academic Principal Bernie Gurule and featured musical performances by the school’s saxophone quartet, choir and rock band.

This year’s commencement was a mask optional event, a welcomed change from 2021’s heavily restricted graduation and 2020’s virtual event. All five valedictorians gave addresses, including Rio Bacha, Mia Anderson, Jordan David, Virginia Nassuk, and Annalyse Conforti. Find the full program here .

Mt. Edgecumbe High School seniors fix each others graduation caps (Tash Kimmell/KCAW)

Superintendent Janelle Vanasse addresses the Mt. Edgecumbe 2022 graduating class (Tash Kimmell/KCAW)

Graduating seniors listen to their guest speaker, and principal, Bernie Gurule (Tash Kimmell/KCAW)