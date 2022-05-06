A dramatic comedy about the world of fantasy role-playing games, She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she comes to terms with the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When she finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she embarks on an adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge. In this high-octane comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers “a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.”



Sitka High School Theater Department director Christian Litten, and actors Sagan McLaughlin and Izzy Williams join us to discuss the group’s upcoming play. Listen here:





Sitka High School Theater Department presents “She Kills Monsters” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the Performing Arts Center.