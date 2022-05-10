When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (5-10-22), it will consider whether to put a cannabis tax ballot question out to the voters for consideration in the October 4 municipal election.

The assembly considered a similar ballot question in 2021 that would have levied an additional 5% consumer sales tax on marijuana. It failed on a split vote at the assembly table.

The new measure would eliminate the standard city sales tax on cannabis, and replace it with a marijuana tax that would increase gradually over the next three years, from 6% to 10%. The proceeds would benefit the Sitka School District “Student Activity Fund” which helps families afford the cost of extracurricular activities, including travel and supplies.

The assembly will also, on first reading, consider approving the final draft of the general fund and enterprise fund budgets. It will also consider a resolution supporting Alaska House Bill 149, which allows certain child day care providers to organize for collective bargaining and establishes a fund for day care providers.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.

Read the full agenda here.