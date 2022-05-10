Patrick Trischman, of Port Alexander’s, Alaska Alexander Archipelago Tongass to Tidal Science Academy (AAATTSA) joins KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the program .Now in its second year, AAATTSA offers students from across Alaska and the United states an opportunity to experience place based learning in the Tongass for the first nine weeks of the school year.

Previously students learned wilderness skills, kayaking, ecology, and other skills. The program in currently accepting applications for high school students looking to participate in next fall’s session. For an application request email aaattsa@sisd.org or visit the website for more info.