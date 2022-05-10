A Sitka daughter and father will be tried separately for their involvement in a hit-and-run that led to the death of a bicyclist.

19-year-old Brooke Mulligan was arrested in March of 2021 after she allegedly struck a bicyclist with her car on Halibut Point Road and then drove away. 20-year-old Terry Allan Carlson Jr. later died of his injuries.

Among other charges, Mulligan, now 20, was indicted by a Sitka Grand Jury on felony manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges. Her father, Richard Mulligan, was indicted for tampering with evidence and assisting a person who may have committed a felony, after he allegedly returned to the scene of the accident to remove evidence.

On Friday (5-6-22), a Sitka court heard arguments from state prosecutors and the defense teams for both defendants about whether to try the cases separately or together. Judge Jude Pate ruled that the cases should be tried separately but an evidentiary hearing for both cases was set for June 15. The cases are tentatively scheduled to go to trial in late July.