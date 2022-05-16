Sitka Youth Soccer is partnering with the Alaska Rush Soccer Club- the state branch of an international soccer organization- the merger promises more competition and training opportunities for students and coaches, but won’t change the fabric of the local organization. Liberty Siegle and Brian Lux joined KCAW for the morning interview to discuss the merger, what it means right now and what it will mean for the future of Sitka Youth Soccer. Listen here:
