A centerpiece of downtown Sitka, St. Michael’s is in need additional roof repairs, and work to control flooding in the basement. (KCAW photo/Robert Woolsey)

New Archangel Dancers Tori Hay, Celeste Tydinco, and Heleena VanVeen, along with Sitka Studio of Dance director Melinda McAdams, share details of this weekend’s dance fundraiser for St. Michael’s Cathedral (6 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi, $20/10 at Old Harbor Books or at the door).