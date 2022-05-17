An eagle that died in the Sitka National Historical Park this month tested positive for the avian influenza. A second eagle that died in the park was also tested for the virus, and results are pending.

Jennifer Cedarleaf is the avian director at the Alaska Raptor Center. She said a Sitkan reported a third eagle in his yard on Lance Drive that was exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

“So the last time I heard he was laying under a bush…in the gentleman’s yard, and I told him, ‘Just leave the bird be and let me know what’s happening, and I can come check it out later,” Cedarleaf said.

She said a handful of bald eagles have tested positive for the virus in Alaska so far this month– including several in Dutch Harbor, two in Anchorage, and one in the Mat-Su Valley. The highly pathogenic bird flu is the worst the country has seen since 2015, and has a high mortality rate for raptors. She says neurologic symptoms are one indicator that a bird may be suffering.

“Like holding its head strange, or having tremors or having a hard time walking– like stumbling, almost,” Cedarleaf said. “Those are really good signs for avian influenza.”

She said people who own chickens should keep a close eye on their coops. Those with indoor birds should be very aware: She recommends leaving shoes outside in a bucket to prevent tracking in infected bird feces. And if anyone notices a bird behaving strangely, they can call the Alaska Raptor Center’s emergency line at 738-8662 for next steps.

