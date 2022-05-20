Sitka reported 63 new coronavirus cases last week. The report published by the state Department of Health and Social Services reflects the new cases reported between May 10 and May 17.



Sitka’s case count decreased slightly, but the community’s case rate remains higher than it was throughout most of February and March.

On Thursday (5-19-22) the Centers for Disease Control reported that Sitka’s community alert level remains at “medium” meaning no one has been hospitalized for the virus in the last week. Sitka’s community alert level will shift to “low” if hospitalizations remain at zero and the community case rate continues to fall.

This week the CDC updated its vaccine recommendations – it’s now recommending Pfizer boosters for children age 5-11, five months after their initial series. It’s also recommending that immunocompromised individuals 12 and up, and all adults 50 and older get an additional booster shot four months after their first booster.