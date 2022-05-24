Can the city of Sitka go carbon neutral in the next decade? When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (5-24-22) it will consider a resolution to decarbonize city operations by 2030.

According to a memo from sponsors Rebecca Himschoot and Kevin Mosher, the Sitka Electric Department brought the idea for the resolution to the Climate Action Task Force, which unanimously supported it. If the resolution is approved, it sets a goal to further reduce the city’s carbon footprint, with a plan to seek federal grants to expand the city’s electric capacity out Halibut Point Road, and, over time, to convert the city’s vehicle fleet to electric, and to heat all municipal buildings with electricity.

The assembly will also consider its general fund and enterprise fund budgets on final reading. Each enterprise fund will see rate increases this year– some higher than usual to keep up with historic inflation levels.



The assembly was going to consider, on second reading, whether to put a marijuana tax question on the municipal election ballot this October. That item will be postponed by the sponsors tonight, and replaced with a substitute ordinance at a future meeting.

In other business, the assembly will discuss a community solution for a shipyard and haulout in Sitka, and it will consider a grant application with the Alaska State Library to develop an action plan for how to uncover and share Alaska Native boarding school history.

View the full agenda here

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.