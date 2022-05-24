A photo of a small portion of Crescent Harbor that was discovered on fire last Friday night. (KCAW/Rose)

Sitka firefighters and police are investigating, after a portion of a local dock was found ablaze late Friday night.



Shortly before 11:30 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of a fire at Crescent Harbor. Five firefighters and one engine responded. They found a small portion of the pathway on the harbor float burning. The team was able to put the blaze out within 10 minutes.



No boats were damaged in the fire and no injuries were reported. In an email to KCAW, Sitka Police Department spokesperson Serena Wild said police are investigating the fire as a possible arson case, and have tentatively identified suspects through surveillance cameras in the area. The case remains under investigation.