The Community Bike Ride commemorates the arrival of the first bike in Sitka aboard the steamship “Mexico” 131 years ago (May 28, 1891) at what is now the Petro fuel dock. (Charles Bingham photo)

Local cyclists of all abilities are invited to the annual Sitka Community Bike Ride in honor of the first bike to come to Sitka on May 1891. Riders will gather at Totem Square across from City Hall, starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 28. The short ride will begin at 11 a.m. and go down Lincoln Street to Sitka National Historical Park and back, ending at the Salty Spoke Coop (1 Lincoln Street). Unique bicycles and gear for the pre-ride show, tell, & sell are encouraged. The event will have door prizes, and some first-come first-served helmets. For more information on this family friend event or to join the Sitka Cycling Club go to sitkacycling.wordpress.com. Other events this summer: Monday afternoon work parties to build trails behind the high school; the Walk, Bike, Win program, and a community survey to determine the best location for new bike racks.