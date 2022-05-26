Vigil started out as a rock and roll drummer, but won a singing contest performing John Denver songs. Matched with his dead-ringer resemblance to Denver, Vigil says his new career path “was like a wheel that started turning that I couldn’t stop.”

Sitka Fine Arts Camp director Roger Schmidt, former board member Mary Hames, and musician Ted Vigil discuss this weekend’s John Denver tribute concert, performed by Vigil. “It changed my life in a really good way,” says Vigil of becoming a tribute artist, “because John’s music really hits the soul.” 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28, Sitka Performing Arts Center. Tickets $20 online, or at the door.