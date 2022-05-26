Sitka Fine Arts Camp director Roger Schmidt, former board member Mary Hames, and musician Ted Vigil discuss this weekend’s John Denver tribute concert, performed by Vigil. “It changed my life in a really good way,” says Vigil of becoming a tribute artist, “because John’s music really hits the soul.” 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28, Sitka Performing Arts Center. Tickets $20 online, or at the door.
