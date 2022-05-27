Andrew Hames (KCAW/Woolsey)

The Sitka School Board on Wednesday (6-1-22) is scheduled to accept the resignation of board president Andrew Hames.

In his letter, Hames wrote that he is “resigning to pursue an opportunity that would put me in direct conflict with serving on the board.”

In an interview with KCAW, Hames confirmed that he intends to apply for the position opening up with the retirement of Sitka High Music teacher Mike Kernin.

Hames was active in music and theater during his own high school career in Sitka. After earning a degree in Music Education, he spent six years as a music teacher and choir instructor in the public school system in Blackfoot, Idaho, before returning to Sitka to work in his family’s grocery business. He’s kept his interest in music education alive by teaching and directing at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp in summer.

Hames was appointed to the Sitka School Board in June of 2020, and won a three-year term in the October municipal election later that year. He was elected president of the board this past April, following the resignation of president Amy Morrison.

The Sitka School Board is scheduled to appoint a replacement to Morrison’s seat at its regular meeting on June 1. Hames’s resignation will become effective on June 2, and the board will have 30 days to name a replacement to serve in his seat until the October municipal election.