Image courtesy Mel Green/Flickr

June is international pride month and to celebrate, the Sitka Pride Planning Committee has put together a jam packed schedule of community events throughout the month. Events will include a comedy show, self defense class, story-telling, a rally and an art show. All events are “pay what you can”, and funds will go towards supporting the non-profit, Native Movement, as well as the Sitka Pride Fund. Mel Beadle and Lina Kapp join KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss upcoming Sitka Pride festivities.

For more information about upcoming events visit Sitka Prides Facebook page.