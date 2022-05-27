A Yakutat woman is in jail pending murder and assault charges, after allegedly losing control of her vehicle, killing one man and injuring three others

According to court records, 38-year-old Erica Totland rolled her truck around 10:15 p.m. the night of April 30, 2022, resulting in the death of 26-year-old Aton Eriksson. Totland, Eriksson, and the three other passengers were traveling on Forest Hwy 10, approximately two miles from Yakutat. One occupant was airlifted to Anchorage,and two others were treated and released. Totland is accused of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Totland was arraigned in Juneau Superior Court last week on one count of second degree murder, and three counts of assault. Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 15. A jury trial is tentatively scheduled for August.