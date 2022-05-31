Loyd Platson is the prevention director at Sitka Counseling, and Amanda Roberts is a health educator at SEARHC. The two discuss “World No Tobacco Day” event happening at 2:30 p.m. May 31 in Sitka: A cigarette butt cleanup in the area surrounding Blatchley Middle School. Members of the Hope Coalition and other community partners will participate.
