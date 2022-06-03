Artistic Director Zuill Bailey and musician Ben Bree join KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss this weekend’s Sitka Music Festival concerts. Shows are returning to a pre-COVID format, with one concert on Friday and Saturday night, consisting of two 35-minute halves. “Bach’s Lunch” concerts will be held Thursday at lunchtime at Odess Theater, popup concerts at the Mean Queen starting next Wednesday night (6-8-22), as well as other events detailed here.
Ticket are available for purchase through the Sitka Music Festival website, Old Harbor Books, and at the door.