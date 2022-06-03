The Sitka Music Festival will return to a full program in one concert each Friday and Saturday night through June. (SMF image)

Artistic Director Zuill Bailey and musician Ben Bree join KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss this weekend’s Sitka Music Festival concerts. Shows are returning to a pre-COVID format, with one concert on Friday and Saturday night, consisting of two 35-minute halves. “Bach’s Lunch” concerts will be held Thursday at lunchtime at Odess Theater, popup concerts at the Mean Queen starting next Wednesday night (6-8-22), as well as other events detailed here.

Ticket are available for purchase through the Sitka Music Festival website, Old Harbor Books, and at the door.